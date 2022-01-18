We Are China

Highlights of Special Address by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the 2022 World Economic Forum Virtual Session

Xinhua) 09:16, January 18, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday delivered a special address to the 2022 World Economic Forum virtual session.

Following are the highlights of the address:

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)