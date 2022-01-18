Top political advisor stresses unity in realizing Chinese Dream

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese top political advisor Wang Yang on Monday emphasized building consensus, drawing people's support, collecting wisdom, and gathering strength to realize the Chinese Dream.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks at a conference for heads of united front work departments across China.

Noting that the united front is a "magic weapon" for the CPC in its battles against enemies and in governance, Wang said the united front plays a more significant role and faces more arduous tasks as the country embarks on the new journey.

Wang stressed the need to seek and expand common ground while shelving and resolving differences. He also stressed uniting and guiding people with democratic methods through discussion, persuasion, and education.

He also emphasized ensuring centralized and unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee in all aspects of the united front work.

The conference was presided over by You Quan, a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee.

