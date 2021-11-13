Roundup: Overseas Chinese pledge to strive for Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation

BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) has adopted a landmark resolution on the major achievements and historical experience of the CPC's 100 years of endeavors during a high-profile meeting.

The resolution was reviewed and adopted at the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, held in Beijing from Monday to Thursday, said the communique of the plenum.

Many overseas Chinese people have said they have been inspired and encouraged by the resolution and will make unremitting efforts to achieve the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

Wang Xinju, president of the China Council for the Promotion of Peaceful Reunification in Zimbabwe, said that over the past century, the CPC has united and led the Chinese people in arduous struggle towards the tremendous transformation of the Chinese nation from standing up and growing prosperous to becoming strong.

Wang said he, as an overseas Chinese, is very proud of the remarkable achievements, and will continue to make contributions to the realization of the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

Chen Qianjun, secretary general of NEXT Federation, a New Zealand-based think tank, said the CPC's high-profile meeting has drawn great attentions from all over the world, and the landmark resolution adopted at the meeting is of milestone significance.

The resolution charts the course and offers a practical reference to mankind for development, and will inspire developing countries to improve people's livelihood and get stronger and prosperous, Chen added.

Xia Yang, president of the Association of Chinese Students and Scholars in Japan, said that in the past 100 years, the CPC has united and led the entire nation to go through a glorious journey, written the most magnificent chapter in the millennia-long history of the Chinese nation.

Xia said, as a Chinese student in Japan, he will inherit the tradition and noble spirit of the predecessors, study hard for the homeland, and make unremitting efforts to realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Xu Chen, chairman of the China General Chamber of Commerce-U.S.A. and president and CEO of the Bank of China U.S.A., said over the past century, the CPC has united and led the Chinese people to attain remarkable achievements through unremitting hard work.

Overseas Chinese-funded enterprises will continue to promote globalization through concrete actions and contribute to the realization of the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation, said Xu.

