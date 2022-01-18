China to improve modern public legal services system

January 18, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- China will enhance and accelerate efforts to improve its modern public legal services system, according to a meeting on the country's judicial administration on Monday.

The system should be convenient, efficient, equal and inclusive, and cover both urban and rural areas in 2022, the meeting said.

China rolled out a series of measures in 2021 to promote the equal, diversified and professional development of legal services to boost the people's sense of fulfillment, happiness and security, the meeting said.

Noting that public legal services hotlines and online platforms will be optimized and upgraded, the meeting specified the requirements to deepen judicial administration reform.

