Fishermen in S China's Hainan dry their catch in the winter sun

People's Daily Online) 10:32, January 14, 2022

Fish are dried in the sun in Ledong Li Autonomous County, south China’s Hainan Province. (Photo/Ke Weilong)

As the Spring Festival comes near, fishermen in Ledong Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, have been busying preparing dried fish for sale. Dried fish products have become a source of income for local people and winter is the peak fish drying season in the locality.

