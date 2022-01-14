Home>>
Fishermen in S China's Hainan dry their catch in the winter sun
(People's Daily Online) 10:32, January 14, 2022
|Fish are dried in the sun in Ledong Li Autonomous County, south China’s Hainan Province. (Photo/Ke Weilong)
As the Spring Festival comes near, fishermen in Ledong Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, have been busying preparing dried fish for sale. Dried fish products have become a source of income for local people and winter is the peak fish drying season in the locality.
Photos
