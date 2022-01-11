Photo Daily | Jan. 11, 2022

Xinhua) 15:45, January 11, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- A selection of the best daily press photos from Xinhua.

Two medical workers make a heart gesture during a work break at a testing site in Nankai District of north China's Tianjin, Jan. 10, 2022. The city has started a citywide nucleic acid testing amid the resurgence of COVID-19 cases. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A medical worker reacts during a work break at a testing site in Nankai District of north China's Tianjin, Jan. 10, 2022.The city has started a citywide nucleic acid testing amid the resurgence of COVID-19 cases. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a girl for COVID-19 test at a testing site in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 10, 2022. The city has carried out rounds of all-inclusive nucleic acid testing to help curb the spread of COVID-19. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

A policeman in protective gear patrols at a COVID-19 testing site in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a woman for COVID-19 test at Shenzhen Railway Station in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Photo taken on Jan. 10, 2022 shows a view of the Main Media Center for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/He Changshan)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 8, 2022 shows a test bullet train running on the new Chengdu-Kunming railway in Dechang County, Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

A delivery man is seen in Xi'an,capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 10, 2022 as the overall situation of the epidemic showed a dynamic decline.(Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Tourists pose for a photo at Oynak ski resort in Moyu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Aerial photo shows foreign students of Ningxia Medical University taking part in a running race in the snow in Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Jan. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing site in Times Square in New York, the United States, Jan. 9, 2022. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 60 million on Sunday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua)

Students play during the break at Kitante Primary School after schools reopened following the COVID-19 induced shutdown in Kampala, Uganda, Jan. 10, 2022. (Photo by Hajarah Nalwadda/Xinhua)

