Photos of the week

Xinhua) 09:42, November 21, 2021

Aerial photo shows vehicles shoveling snow from the road in Tongliao, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 11, 2021. In response to the record blizzard, Tongliao government has carried out snow removing operations round-the-clock to resume local transportation. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 16, 2021 shows a view of Qianhu Lake park in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Photo taken in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Nov. 18, 2021 shows a ship sailing in the Wuxia Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Kids head for the observation area after receiving COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Pingxiang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 16, 2021. Pingxiang recently launched a COVID-19 vaccination campaign for children aged 3 to 11. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Photo taken on Nov. 14, 2021 shows an exterior view of the office building of the Beijing Stock Exchange, in Beijing, capital of China. The newly-established Beijing Stock Exchange started trading on Monday morning, with the first batch of 81 companies debuting on the bourse. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Photo taken on Nov. 15, 2021 shows a scene at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Stock Exchange, in Beijing, capital of China. The newly-established Beijing Stock Exchange (BSE) started trading Monday, marking a key step in China's efforts to deepen capital market reform and support small businesses. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Photo taken on Nov. 18, 2021 with a mobile phone shows a rainbow in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident at a nucleic acid testing site in Xiangfang District of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 15, 2021. Harbin started a new round of all-inclusive nucleic acid testing from 8 a.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Wednesday. The whole city will be downgraded to low-risk for COVID-19 if all samples collected come back negative. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Bar-headed geese fly over Longwangtan park in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Nov. 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

Violinist Hu Shenghua (front) and the New York City Ballet Orchestra perform during the concert "East/West: A Symphonic Celebration" at Lincoln Center in New York, the United States, Nov. 13, 2021. A concert held in New York City's Lincoln Center on Saturday night charmed the audience with multiple Chinese musical pieces. The concert is part of "Image China," a cultural exchange initiative presented by China Arts and Entertainment Group, which aims to introduce traditional and contemporary Chinese performing arts to audiences around the world. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

Artists perform a Kenyan dance during "Chinese Night," a Chinese-Kenyan cultural exchange event, at the Kenya Cultural Centre in Nairobi, Kenya, Nov. 12, 2021. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

Students of the national academy of dance attend modern dance class in Rome, Italy, Nov. 16, 2021. The national academy of dance in Rome has begun a new school year recently, with courses carried out both online and offline. Students need to follow COVID-19 preventive measures when attending offline classes, including wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing. Teachers, staff members and students of the academy are obliged to have the COVID-19 Green Pass. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

People relax under trees by a river in Kyoto, Japan, Nov. 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Thick smoke and massive fire rise from an oil refinery tank in Cilacap, Central Java, Indonesia, Nov. 14, 2021. An oil refinery tank in Indonesia's Central Java province caught fire on Saturday night, and residents living around the facility would be evacuated as firefighters were battling the blaze, the country's state oil and gas firm PT Pertamina said. The Cilacap refinery is one of PT Pertamina's six refineries. The refinery comprises 200 tanks for crude to be processed as well as oil and gas from crude oil processing. (Photo by Anang Firmansyah/Xinhua)

A child receives the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination station in Austria Center in Vienna, Austria, on Nov. 15, 2021. The first younger children received COVID-19 vaccination here on Monday. During the campaign, children between the ages of five and eleven can get their first vaccination. (Photo by Georges Schneider/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Nov. 10, 2021 shows an exterior view of the terminal building of the Luang Prabang station along the China-Laos railway in Luang Prabang, Laos. All the 10 China-Laos railway stations in Laos have concluded their debut shows, the Laos-China Railway Co., Ltd. (LCRC) told Xinhua on Friday. According to the LCRC, a joint venture based in Lao capital Vientiane in charge of the construction and operation of the railway, the last station in Luang Prabang, some 220 km north of Vientiane, built by China Railway Construction Group Co., Ltd. (CRCG), completed its outer facade decoration on Wednesday. (CRCG/Handout via Xinhua)

Workers convey artworks at the Cardinal Bernardin Gantin International Airport in Cotonou, Benin, Nov. 10, 2021. A total of 26 artifacts, removed by France from Benin during the colonial era, arrived in Cotonou on Wednesday afternoon. (Seraphin Zounyekpe/Presidence of Benin/Handout via Xinhua)

An investigator collects samples from the scene of a bomb blast at the parliamentary avenue in Kampala, Uganda, Nov. 17, 2021. At least six people were killed and 36 others injured in twin suicide bombings in the Ugandan capital here, according to government figures. The blasts took place on Tuesday near a police station and on a street near the parliament building. The area has been cordoned off following the bombings. (Photo by Hajarah Nalwadda/Xinhua)

A girl poses for a photo while lying on a boat loaded with red water lilies in Barisal, Bangladesh, Nov. 16, 2021. (Xinhua)

