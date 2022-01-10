Pic story: new life of disabled policeman in south China

January 10, 2022

Tan Jianyong does exercise at a gathering center for disabled people in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 6, 2022. Tan Jianyong is a 49-year-old policeman in Nanning. In 1998, three years after he became a policeman, Tan was shot in the chest by a gunman and got paralyzed from the chest down. Encouraged by his family, colleagues and friends, Tan was pulled out of the mire of depression. He gradually regained the self-care ability and returned to his post with supporting policies from work. Apart from work, Tan also involved himself in community, as he is willing to help disabled people alike mired in depression. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

