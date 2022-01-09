"Embrace Again" continues to lead Chinese box office chart

Xinhua) 14:00, January 09, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Domestic drama movie "Embrace Again" on Saturday continued to lead the Chinese mainland box office chart, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Sunday.

The film revolves around stories of a group of ordinary people during the COVID-19 lockdown in Wuhan, spotlighting their mutual support at the trying times in early 2020.

Directed by Xue Xiaolu and starring Huang Bo and Jia Ling, the film generated nearly 27.6 million yuan (around 4.3 million U.S. dollars) on its ninth day of screening.

"G Storm," the fifth installment of a crime thriller franchise, came in second, raking in about 22.4 million yuan on Saturday.

It was followed by domestic comedy movie "Another Me," which earned over 21.7 million yuan on its eighth day of release.

