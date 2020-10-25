Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Oct 25, 2020
War film "The Sacrifice" leads Chinese mainland box office

(Xinhua)    09:50, October 25, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- New war film "The Sacrifice" led the Chinese mainland box office on Friday, raking in roughly 104.09 million yuan (about 15.6 million U.S. dollars) on its debut day, according to figures released by the China Movie Data Information Network on Saturday.

Set during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-53), the movie joins a host of films and TV shows recently released to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People's Volunteers entering the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to fight in the war.

It was followed by "My People, My Homeland," which grossed over 17.52 million yuan, accounting for over 12 percent of the daily total, with its total box office revenues exceeding 2.55 billion yuan.

"The Story of Xi Bao" ranked third with ticket sales of 4.89 million yuan on Friday. Enditem

