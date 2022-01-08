Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 95 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 12:29, January 08, 2022
Volunteer Li Guang carry vegetables at Deshan shared kitchen in Yanta District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)
BEIJING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 95 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.
Of the new local cases, 46 were reported in Shaanxi, 43 in Henan, four in Zhejiang, and two in Guangdong, the commission said.
Also reported were 64 new imported cases in 10 provincial-level regions, according to the commission.
One suspected case from outside the mainland was newly reported in Shanghai, said the commission, adding that no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day.
Photos
