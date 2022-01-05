Hainan tests first self-driving sanitation boat for higher cleaning efficiency on waterways

People's Daily Online) 17:55, January 05, 2022

A self-driving sanitation boat is being tested on the East Lake of Haikou, capital of south China’s Hainan Province, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo/Liu Wei)

South China’s Hainan Province on Jan. 4 put into use the first self-driving sanitation boat of the province used for testing purposes, which can collect garbage automatically on over 90 percent of the water and improve work efficiency by 20 times.

The boat is now being tested on the East Lake of Haikou, capital of the province.

In the past, sanitation on rivers and lakes mainly relied on manual labor in the province, which was both inefficient and dangerous. Sanitation workers had to invest a huge amount of time and energy in the cleaning effort.

Now the new self-driving boat offers a cheaper, safer and more efficient solution for sanitation work on waterways.

