China condemns US whitewashing terrorism 2 years after assassination of Iranian general

(People's Daily App) 13:13, January 05, 2022

China on Tuesday condemned the US for whitewashing atrocities by using so-called "rule-based international order" as Iranians mourned the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani two years ago.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a routine press briefing in Beijing in response to a question about the second anniversary of the assassination.

Soleimani was killed by a US drone strike in Iraq on January 3, 2020. Iran's permanent representative to the UN condemned the killing as an act of state terrorism. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said the people responsible should face justice for their actions.

Wang called Soleimani's assassination "another example of the US wantonly undermining the basic norms governing international relations and one of the war crimes committed by the US with abuse of force."

He said, "The US breaks the international law and conducts targeted killings with acts of terrorism in various countries and kills hundreds of thousands of innocent civilians across the world."

The US whitewashed "illegal and atrocious behaviors behind the facade of the so-called 'rules-based international order,'" Wang said.

The US has repeatedly claimed it would uphold the order but the fact remained that "the US only cares about the order that meet its needs and serve its interests," the ministry spokesperson said.

The US strived to maintain a hegemony that allowed it to override the international community, he said.

People in Middle East countries do not accept an order that violates international law and nor do people across the world, Wang said.

