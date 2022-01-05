China expands opening-up in cross-border trade, investment in pilot zones
BEIJING, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- China has adopted high-level opening-up measures in cross-border trade and investment in several pilot zones, while stepping up risk prevention, control and oversight, said China's foreign exchange regulator on Tuesday.
The country will expand cross-border investment and financing channels for companies in designated pilot zones in Shanghai, Guangdong, Hainan and Zhejiang, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE).
Micro, small and medium-sized high-tech companies will be granted a quota to borrow money from overseas, and the country will steadily and prudently experiment with cross-border asset transfer businesses, said the SAFE.
In terms of risk prevention and control, China will strengthen monitoring and early warning of cross-border capital-flow risks, carry out counter-cyclical adjustment and crack down on illegal activities to maintain stability and order in the country's foreign-exchange market, it said.
Photos
Related Stories
- China releases shortened negative lists for foreign investment
- Feature: Chinese-made electric trucks boost green logistics in Mexico
- China's Yunnan sees foreign trade up 18.9 pct in Jan-Nov
- Growing foreign trade shows China's economic resilience
- Guangzhou Port sends out first freight train to Central Asia
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.