Guangzhou Port sends out first freight train to Central Asia

Xinhua) 16:22, December 13, 2021

GUANGZHOU, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- A freight train loaded with 100 containers departed from Guangzhou Port in south China's Guangdong Province for Alma Ata in Kazakhstan on Saturday.

The train, carrying goods worth 1.7 million U.S. dollars which include household appliances, hardware products and daily necessities, is scheduled to arrive at the Horgos Port, bordering Kazakhstan, in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in seven days. It will take another seven days for the train to reach destinations in Central Asia.

This train is expected to improve the efficiency of international cargo transportation, reduce transportation costs, and broaden the westward logistics transport channel from Guangzhou to Central Asia.

Since the launch of the China-Europe freight train service from Guangzhou Port in April this year, 10 international cargo train services -- nine China-Europe freight trains and one to Central Asia -- have been launched so far, delivering more than 1,000 TEUs of goods.

The range of goods has expanded from electronic products to industrial raw materials, clothing and household appliances.

