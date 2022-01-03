Ancient tomb chamber discovered in north China

Xinhua) 12:06, January 03, 2022

This undated photo provided by the Shanxi Provincial Institute of Archaeology shows carved images on the outer coffin in the unearthed tomb in Datong City, north China's Shanxi Province. (Shanxi Provincial Institute of Archaeology/Handout via Xinhua)

TAIYUAN, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- Archaeologists have unearthed a tomb with a stone outer coffin dating back to the Northern Wei Dynasty (386-534) in north China's Shanxi Province, local authorities have announced.

According to the latest research results issued by the Shanxi provincial institute of archaeology, the tomb, which is located in the city of Datong, features inscriptions on a column in the chamber showing the year of its creation to be 456, while its owner is named as Lyu Xu.

The outer coffin, or "Guo" in Chinese, is 1.8 meters long from north to south and 3.3 meters wide from east to west, reaching 1.9 meters high at its highest point.

Due to robbery and water-seepage deposition in the chamber, no inner coffin, or "Guan" in Chinese, was found, and few relics were unearthed.

Experts noted that on the southern side of the outer coffin are carved images of two tomb-guarding warriors -- dressed in exotic clothes, bare-chested and holding tridents.

Zhang Zhizhong, director of the Datong institute of archaeology, said that the discovery of the tomb has provided new materials for the study of ethnic integration and cultural exchanges between China and the West.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)