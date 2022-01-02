Any country that isolates China would end up isolating itself, experts say

LONDON, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- Give China's status as the largest goods trader for several countries, the West could end up isolating itself if it isolates China, and the schism itself would exact a heavy price, cutting global trade in two, according to a recent book.

"There is no alternative to engaging China," said three experts, namely Charles Hampden-Turner, Peter Peverelli and Fons Trompenaars, in their latest book "Has China Devised a Superior Path to Wealth Creation? The Role of Secular Values."

"Given the sheer scale of anti-Chinese rhetoric we might expect that country to be on the ropes," said the authors. "But there is no sign of this happening." For example, Americans continue to invest more in China because it is in their best interests to do so.

Taking a step further, the book discusses Chinese values, noting that "the values of West and East need to be fused not polarized."

"China holds that the Chinese should be Chinese and Americans American and go their own particular ways," it said. "They have no wish like missionaries to convert the heathen to their own beliefs, but they also resist our lecturing them on what they should do and how they should think."

In the book, the authors said they aim to show that "better understanding the Chinese is a way of better understanding ourselves."

"True virtue lies not in values but in dialogue between them," they added. "In many respects Chinese and American values are opposite and arouse shock and alarm in both camps, but each side has much to gain by comprehending that opposite and realizing what its own culture lacks."

