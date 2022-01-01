Home>>
National flag-raising ceremony held at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing
(Xinhua) 16:06, January 01, 2022
A grand national flag-raising ceremony is held at the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, as a New Year celebration on Jan. 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
