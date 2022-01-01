Hong Kong rings in new year with countdown activities

January 01, 2022

HONG KONG, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Friday held a series of activities including countdown to ring in the year of 2022.

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) brought back a physical New Year countdown event, staging its first-ever outdoor countdown concert in West Kowloon Cultural District.

The concert featured a star-studded cast with young singers, music groups and the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra, who presented a culturally refreshing performance of classical and pop music. A total of 3,000 free concert tickets were given to the public through a lucky draw.

The whole event was broadcast through television networks and the internet to reach audiences around the world.

The M+ Museum, commissioned in November as a new cultural landmark of Hong Kong, displayed on its giant facade a countdown clock visible across the famed Victoria Harbour.

The HKTB events were also part of the activities to mark the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland in 2022.

"I am very happy today to welcome the new year together with my family in a peaceful evening," said a resident, identifying herself as Fung, who celebrated the new year's eve with her parents at the Central Harbourfront Event Space.

Her father said Hong Kong had undergone great changes in 2021 by returning from chaos to order, adding that his wish for Hong Kong in 2022 is that the HKSAR can focus on economic development and address the livelihood issues of public concern.

