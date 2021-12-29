China’s longest island-linking expressway fully connected

After four years of construction, the Zhoushan-Daishan Bridge, a cross-sea bridge that connects Zhoushan Island and its outlying Daishan Island, both in east China’s Zhejiang Province, opened to traffic on Dec. 29, 2021.

Photo shows the Zhoushan-Daishan Bridge. (Photo/China-blue News)

The inauguration of the Zhoushan-Daishan Bridge marks the connecting up of China’s longest island-linking expressway and largest cross-sea bridge at a total span of 83 kilometers.

The bridge also brings to an end the history of no highways in Daishan county and connects the island with three other islands, greatly boosting common prosperity among all islands in Zhoushan.

Photo shows a night view of the Zhoushan-Daishan Bridge. (Photo/Yao Feng)

Photo shows the Yushan Bridge and the Zhoushan-Daishan Bridge in one frame. (Photo/Yao Feng)

