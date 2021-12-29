Home>>
Natural art of desert in NW China
(Ecns.cn) 11:01, December 29, 2021
Sunlight and shadow on the vast sea of sand create a picturesque desert landscape at the Mingsha Mountain and Yueyaquan (Crescent Spring) scenic spot in Dunhuang City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang)
