We Are China

Winter scenery across China

Xinhua) 09:08, December 29, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 27, 2021 shows people visiting the snow-covered Tianman Mountain in Zhangjiajie of central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Shao Ying/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)