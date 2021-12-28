2,000-year-old tomb owner presumed as noble

Ecns.cn) 08:41, December 28, 2021

This undated photo shows jade artifacts in the shape of dragon and phoenix unearthed from the Guozishan Tomb in East China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo provided by Jiangxi Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology)

The owner of the ancient tomb complex dating back to the Eastern Zhou Dynasty (770-256BC) "was a noble," experts announced at a press conference on Saturday.

Started in 2017, excavation on the tomb has uncovered more than 2,600 objects ranging from metal wares, pottery and jade wares to instruments, weapons and daily use items.

