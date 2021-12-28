China captures organized crime fugitives

Xinhua) 08:31, December 28, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- To date, most of the at-large suspects targeted in China's special crackdown on organized crime have been captured, said official sources Monday.

As of Sunday, 610 out of the 680 targeted suspects had been apprehended, said a document of the national office against organized crime issued at a press conference on the campaign.

China launched a three-year-long targeted campaign on these crimes in 2018, and after the campaign concluded, there were still some fugitives at large. To bring them to justice, the office listed them as prime targets in the country's regular anti-organized crime actions, said the document.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)