Shared kitchen brings warmth, comfort to patients

Patients' relatives cook at a shared kitchen in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, Dec. 8, 2021.

A man in Zhengzhou, capital city of central China's Henan Province, runs a shared kitchen near a cancer disease hospital.

After taking care of his father in a hospital, Zhang Guangbing decided to open the kitchen in 2014 for patients' families to cook meals.

"I know well the hardships of families with cancer patients, which exhaust their energy, strength and money bit by bit in the prolonged process of medical treatment," said Zhang, 29.

Anyone who visits the 120-square-meter shared kitchen pays just 5 yuan (about 78 U.S. cents) to cook fried dishes, and 10 yuan for the stew.

Many patients' relatives use the kitchen, believing home-cooked food is the best way to care for their loved ones.

Zhang hopes the food could provide some comfort to those suffering physically and help relieve some financial burden on their families. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

