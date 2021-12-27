Languages

Archive

Monday, December 27, 2021

Home>>

Highlights of All-Japan Figure Skating Championships

(Xinhua) 10:01, December 27, 2021

Komatsubara Misato (L) and Komatsubara Takeru compete during the ice dance competition at the All-Japan Figure Skating Championships held in Saitama, Japan, Dec. 25, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories