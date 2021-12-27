Home>>
Highlights of All-Japan Figure Skating Championships
(Xinhua) 10:01, December 27, 2021
Komatsubara Misato (L) and Komatsubara Takeru compete during the ice dance competition at the All-Japan Figure Skating Championships held in Saitama, Japan, Dec. 25, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
