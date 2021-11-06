Highlights of 2021 Italian Grand Prix of Figure Skating

Xinhua) 14:26, November 06, 2021

Peng Cheng (front)/Jin Yang of China compete during the Pairs' Short Program at the International Skating Union (ISU) Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Turin, Italy, on Nov. 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)