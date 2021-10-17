Languages

Sunday, October 17, 2021

Experience Beijing Asian Open Figure Skating Trophy Closing Gala held in Beijing

(Xinhua) 11:05, October 17, 2021

Wang Yuchen (L)/Huang Yihang of China perform during the Experience Beijing Asian Open Figure Skating Trophy Closing Gala in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)


