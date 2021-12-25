China-Laos Railway vital for economic recovery in 2022: Lao PM

Xinhua) 10:46, December 25, 2021

VIENTIANE, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- The opening of the China-Laos Railway, Thanaleng Dry Port and Vientiane Logistics Park will create a solid foundation for economic recovery in 2022, the Lao prime minister has said.

Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh told an open government meeting on Thursday that the government was working hard to address financial difficulties to prevent Laos from being dragged into an economic crisis, local daily Vientiane Times reported on Friday.

The open meeting, held from Thursday to Friday in both online and offline platforms, was attended by cabinet members, the mayor of Lao capital Vientiane, provincial governors and representatives of state agencies.

Despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 outbreak, the government is opening up the country to tourists from 17 countries starting on January 1. The move should enable the country to revitalize tourism and service sectors, which have been hit hard by the pandemic, said the report.

Despite efforts to flatten the COVID-19 infection curve, the number of new cases in Laos remains high. The government is struggling to contain the spread of locally-transmitted cases. The government has pledged to expedite vaccination program in order to boost the population's immunity to COVID-19 and to create a foundation for the opening up of Laos to vaccinated foreign visitors next month, said the report.

The government holds an open meeting every year to allow cabinet members and provincial governors to discuss ways to further boost socio-economic development and alleviate poverty nationwide.

