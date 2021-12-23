Myanmar, China sign semi-finished vaccines supply agreement



Xinhua) 09:41, December 23, 2021

YANGON, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- Myanmar's Ministry of Industry and China National Biotec Group, affiliated with China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm), signed a supply agreement on Wednesday for semi-finished vaccine products.

The agreement marks the achievement of China-Myanmar cooperation in vaccine filling and packaging, Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Chen Hai said at the signing ceremony, hoping that locally produced Sinopharm vaccines can be available soon and more people in Myanmar can have access to them.

Union Minister for Ministry of Industry Charlie Than said this is an important milestone in the cooperation between the Ministry of Industry and China National Biotec Group.

He hoped the two sides would continue joining hands in producing important vaccines and other medicines for Myanmar's medical service sector.

On the same day, a new batch of 1 million doses of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines donated by China arrived in Myanmar's Yangon.

