Beijing reports 1 new locally transmitted COVID-19 case
BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Beijing Municipality reported one new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case on Sunday, the city's health commission said Monday.
The patient, who lives in the dormitory of a painting studio in Songzhuang Township, Tongzhou District, headed to Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, for an examination on Nov. 28, according to the commission.
The case returned to Beijing on Dec. 14 carrying a negative nucleic acid test result and was tested positive on Sunday following a COVID-19 test request.
The latest COVID-19 resurgence in Shaanxi was reported from Dec. 9 and as of Sunday, 53 locally transmitted confirmed cases were reported in the province, mostly in Xi'an, the provincial health commission said.
