Chinese mainland reports 37 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:44, December 20, 2021

A medical worker collects a swab sample from a resident at a COVID-19 testing site in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 17, 2021. Xi'an has registered a total of 13 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and four asymptomatic cases since new local infections were reported. Authorities in Xi'an have implemented various measures such as epidemiological investigations, temporary quarantine and massive nucleic acid testing to fight against the recent COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 37 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Of the new local cases, 24 were reported in Shaanxi, 10 in Zhejiang, two in Guangdong, and one in Beijing, the commission said.

Also reported were 65 new imported cases in 14 provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai. Across the mainland, no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, it added.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 100,386 by Sunday, including 1,736 patients still receiving treatment, of whom five were in severe conditions.

A total of 94,014 patients had been discharged from hospitals on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 33 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Sunday, of whom 31 were from outside the mainland.

