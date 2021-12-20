Full moon seen across China

Xinhua) 08:39, December 20, 2021

Photo taken on Dec. 19, 2021 shows the full moon in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province. The last full moon in the year of 2021 appeared on Sunday, the sixteenth day on the eleventh month of the Chinese lunar calendar. (Photo by Shen Lei/Xinhua)

