Full moon seen across China
(Xinhua) 08:39, December 20, 2021
Photo taken on Dec. 19, 2021 shows the full moon in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province. The last full moon in the year of 2021 appeared on Sunday, the sixteenth day on the eleventh month of the Chinese lunar calendar. (Photo by Shen Lei/Xinhua)
