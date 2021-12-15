Wu Lei scores for Espanyol as top flight sides suffer in Copa del Rey

December 15, 2021

MADRID, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- Wu Lei scored a vital goal as Espanyol qualified for the third round of the Spanish Copa del Rey knockout competition with a narrow 2-1 win away to Cristo Atletico from the city of Palencia.

The side from the fourth tier of the Spanish game took a surprise lead through Sualdea Lopez in the sixth minute and although Espanyol had most of the ball and nearly all of the chances, it was not until the 46th minute that Wu Lei, who was making a rare start for the Barcelona based club, leveled the score.

Espanyol had 27 shots in the game to just six from their rivals, but it was not until four minutes from time that defender Sergi Gomez sealed their place in the next round.

Alaves became the first top-flight side to be knocked out of the competition, when they went down 2-1 away to third-tier Linares Deportivo, who scored thanks to Jon Etxaniz and Copete Vallina.

Levante were the second top-flight side to fall after losing a penalty shoot-out to Alcoyano after an entertaining 3-3 draw.

Alcoyano earned their giant-killing reputation last season when they knocked Real Madrid out of the competition and had led the side that is bottom of La Liga without a win all season 3-1 in the 55th minute.

Two goals from Dan Gomez and one from Roberto Soldado took the game to extra time, and then penalties, where key players such as Enis Bardhi and Roger Marti missed penalties to see Levante (who last season reached the semi-finals) crash out.

Celta Vigo needed extra-time before Santi Mina's 118th-minute header gave them a 2-1 win away to an impressive CF Andorra.

Jose Fontan put Celta ahead in the 14th minute, but Andorra, who are owned by FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, were impressive on the ball and well deserved Vilanova's 39th-minute equalizer following a corner.

Third tier Rayo Majadahonda also sprang a surprise with a 2-1 win at home to second division Malaga, while Zaragoza beat Burgos 2-0 and Girona won 1-0 away to Huesca in all second division ties.

