Atletico Madrid win in Valladolid to assure 2021-22 La Liga title
MADRID, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Atletico Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 2021-22 season with a 2-1 win away to Valladolid on a dramatic Saturday afternoon.
Atletico Madrid traveled to Valladolid knowing a win would assure them the title no matter what Real Madrid did in their game at home to Villarreal, but things started badly when Oscar Planas opened the scoring for Valladolid, who needed a win to have the chance of avoiding relegation.
Angel Correa's shot from outside of the area drew Atletico level in the 57th minute and Luis Suarez put them ahead with the decisive goal 10 minutes later after latching onto a dreadful backpass and threading the ball home.
Real Madrid scored two late goals to come back and win 2-1 against Villarreal, but Atletico's win meant the title returns to the 'red and whites' for the first time since 2014.
