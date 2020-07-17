La Liga roundup: Real Madrid Champions, Mallorca down, but Europe still up for grabs in Spain

Real Madrid secured the 2019-2020 La Liga title on Thursday after a 2-1 win at home to Villarreal.

Karin Benzema scored twice for Zinedine Zidane's side in a game they needed to win to assure the title with a game still to play this season.

His first goal came in the 17th minute, while his second was a controversial retaken penalty with 13 minutes to play. Vicente Iborra added some tension to the game with a late strike for Villarreal with five minutes to play, but in the end even a defeat would have been enough for Real after their nearest rivals, FC Barcelona crashed to a shock defeat at home to Osasuna.

Jose Arnaiz put Osasuna in front in the 15th minute and an out of form form Barca didn't get back onto level terms until Leo Messi netted with just under half an hour to play.

Osasuna were reduced to 10 men after Enrich Gallego was sent off in the 77th minute, but Barca still couldn't take advantage and the visitors claimed a shock winner thanks to Roberto Torres four minutes into injury time.

Although the goal probably didn't affect the destiny of the title, it will make Quique Steien's position as Barca coach more precarious with the Champions League still to be played in August.

Goals from Marcos Llorente and Thomas Partey gave Atletico Madrid a 2-0 win away to Getafe to keep them firmly in third, while Sevilla's 0-0 draw away to Real Sociedad means they will finish at least in fourth.

Those two results means that both Getafe and Real Sociedad still have work to do to assure a place in next season's Europa League, after Valencia beat already relegated Espanyol 1-0 thanks to a Kevin Gameiro goal and Granada came back from a goal down to win 2-1 away to relegation-bound Mallorca.

Juan Camilo, who would later be sent off in injury time, put Mallorca ahead in the 20th minute, but Granada drew level thanks to Victor Diaz in first half injury time and Carlos Fernandez kept Granada's European dreams alive with 20 minutes to play, while condemning Mallorca to a swift return to the second division.

Leganes kept their slim hopes of survival alive with a 2-0 win away to Athletic Club Bilbao. Javier Aguirre's men were given a huge boost when home goalkeeper Unai Simon was sent off in the 22nd minute, but it wasn't until the 79th minute that Miguel Angel Guerrero opened the scoring and Roger Assale secured the win deep into injury time.

Leganes will duel it out with Celta Vigo to avoid the last relegation spot after Celta lost 3-2 at home to Levante. Santi Mina and Iago Aspas scored to pull Celta back from 2-0 down after two goals from Enis Bardhi, but Borja Mayoral scored a 52nd minute winner to break Celta's hearts.

Elsewhere Alaves secured their top-flight future with a 2-1 win away to Betis thanks to goals from Joselu and Rodrigo Ely, while Eibar beat Valladolid 3-1 in the only game played with nothing at stake.