Chinese envoy warns against pan-securitization of climate issues

Xinhua) 14:40, December 14, 2021

UNITED NATIONS, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Monday called for efforts to avoid pan-securitizing climate issues.

Noting that "we will not shy away from a serious discussion" of the issue of climate-driven security risks, Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations(UN), told the council that "we should avoid pan-securitization of climate issues."

In a contentious meeting on Monday, the Security Council rejected a draft resolution that would have integrated climate-related security risk as a central component of UN conflict-prevention strategies aiming to help counter the risk of conflict relapse.

In a recorded vote of 12 in favor to two against (India and Russia), with one abstention (China), the council -- acting under Chapter VII of the UN Charter -- rejected the draft owing to the negative vote by a permanent member of the council.

In his explanation remarks to the council after the voting, Zhang said that the transmission mechanism from climate change to security risks "is far from clear."

"The analysis of climate-driven security risks must be specific context-based before it is possible to draw a conclusion of any practical significance," he said.

"To arbitrarily consider climate change as the only security challenge for mankind is not a scientific attitude. And it will not be beneficial for international cooperation on climate change or for effective conflict resolution," he added.

"On the contrary, it may actually distract attention to the core issues and have a negative impact," noted the envoy.

On China's long-standing efforts to tackle climate issue, Zhang said that China "has always actively participated in relevant international cooperation, and played a responsible and constructive role."

"We have made important contributions to the conclusion, entry into force and follow-up implementation of the Paris Agreement. At a time when the Paris Agreement encountered serious setbacks, China did not change its mind and unswervingly implemented the agreement," he added.

"China has also taken practical measures within the framework of South-South cooperation to do its very best to help other countries cope with the challenges of climate change," he said.

"China will do its utmost to fulfill all the commitments it has made," said Zhang, noting that "China has always taken a positive attitude towards anything that is conducive to global environmental governance and beneficial to the developing countries."

"At present, what developing countries are most concerned about, as Secretary-General (Antonio) Guterres has repeatedly stressed, is that developed countries should earnestly implement their commitments in the areas of climate finance, technology transfer and capacity building," he said.

"What the Security Council should do is not a political show. If some countries are really paying good attention to climate change, then they should support the Council to use its unique authority to establish a monitoring mechanism and help the developed countries fulfill their obligations and ensure that their commitments are honored," the ambassador added.

