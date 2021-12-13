Home>>
Cultural day in New York welcomes Beijing Winter Olympics
(Ecns.cn) 11:12, December 13, 2021
A Winter Olympics-themed Day, featuring a photo exhibition and a lighting ceremony, is held at Snug Harbor Cultural Center &Botanical Garden in New York, Dec. 12, 2021, bringing winter sports pictograms and elements of Beijing Winter Olympics to American citizens. (China News Service/Liao Pan)
