Local government launches open day to address matters of public concern

Xinhua) 16:28, December 12, 2021

CHONGQING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Jiangbei District of Chongqing Municipality, southwest China, has launched an open day, inviting 405 people to visit 29 government departments and convey their concerns.

The event was organized to hear voices of local people and aimed at improving services for local people, according to sources with the district government.

Ma Jiajun, an enterprise representative in the district, previously had difficulties in starting a company due to his unfamiliarity with the relevant procedures.

After hearing of the government open day at the end of November, he signed himself up, hoping to identify a clear set of application steps.

"A staff member told me how to prepare the files, and that I can check the relevant steps online. It's so convenient," said Ma.

He added that although the question he raised was trivial, the civil servant answered it with patience and respect.

Attending the event, citizens can talk face to face with government officials who are familiar with the relevant affairs.

Wang Shiwei, a local citizen, raised questions for Ai Yu, deputy director of the market regulation administration of the district. Wang expressed concern about food safety in the takeout delivery business.

Ai said that the district government has carried out the inspection of 3,147 restaurants registered on online catering apps. Some restaurants without certifications were required to close.

The practice of government open day in Jiangbei District will be promoted across the whole of Chongqing next year, said an official with the general office of the Chongqing municipal government.

Chongqing has adopted multiple measures in hope of more effectively responding to grassroots concerns and demands.

The city has continued to dispatch government officials on the ground to act as spokespersons, interacting directly with local residents over fishing bans, tax services and garbage sorting, among other issues connected with people's daily lives.

"Residents have the right to be informed, ask questions and supervise officials," said Xu Zuguo with the city's information office. Xu said relevant activities are advancing this process and encouraging the wider grassroots engagement. En

