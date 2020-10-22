China regulates government procurement of legal services

BEIJING, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have issued a guideline on improving the mechanism of the procurement of legal services by government agencies.

The guideline, jointly issued by the ministries of justice and finance, specifies that organizations that are commissioned by government agencies to render legal services should be competent and qualified to do the job.

According to the guideline, legal services purchased by government agencies fall into two categories. The first category includes legal assistance, legal consultation for residential communities in urban and rural areas, and other services aimed at improving people's wellbeing. The second focuses on legal services that the government agencies need in performing their duties.

The procurement should be carried out in an open, transparent, and fair manner, and the prices should be set based on market prices, the guideline reads.

It also requires purchasers and service providers to sign written contracts and calls for strengthening contract management and performance appraisal.