Serie A: Udinese vs. AC Milan

Xinhua) 16:06, December 12, 2021

AC Milan's Sandro Tonali (R) vies with Udinese's Isaac Success during a Serie A soccer match between Udinese and AC Milan in Udine, Italy, Dec. 11, 2021. (Str/Xinhua)

