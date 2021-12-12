Chinese auto brands see larger market share in November

BEIJING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- The share of Chinese passenger car brands in the domestic market continued a streak of expansion in November, data from an industry association showed.

Over 1.02 million Chinese brand passenger cars were sold in the country last month, up 7.2 percent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

The market share of these brands accounted for 46.6 percent in the country during the period, up 5.2 percentage points year on year.

In the January-November period, the sales of Chinese passenger cars went up 25.1 percent year on year to reach 8.4 million, with the market share up 6.4 percentage points over one year earlier to 44.1 percent.

