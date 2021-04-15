Auto industry accelerates toward unmanned era

April 15, 2021

CHONGQING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- With technological and industrial transformation being the driving forces, China's automotive industry is becoming more automated and intelligent.

An automobile logistics company in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, an industrial city and automobile production hub, is using driverless tractors to transport goods.

These tractors can help improve transfer efficiency by 30 percent, saving around 3 million yuan (about 460,000 U.S. dollars) each year for the company.

"In recent years, our company has been transforming and upgrading itself into a smart logistics enterprise. Efficiency has since increased by over 30 percent, thanks to multiple unmanned operation technologies including automated forklifts," said Li Xiang, Intelligent Equipment R&D Manager of Changan Minsheng APLL Logistics Co., Ltd.

In addition to transportation, the manufacturing industry is also embracing the unmanned era. In the Liangjiang No.2 Factory of Chinese automaker Changan Automobile, robots and robotic arms dominate the floor, with few workers responsible for running and maintaining the equipment.

The latest technologies have helped the factory double its production efficiency while decreasing the labor force by nearly 50 percent.

"The product quality has been dramatically improved with the help of automatic welding robots and other equipment," said Chen Keqi, a staff member of the factory. "The advent of technologies has also enhanced the safety of our vehicles."

In recent years, Chongqing has been accelerating intelligent transformation and upgrading traditional manufacturing industries with new-age techs such as 5G and industrial internet.

The municipality has built 49,000 5G base stations and achieved full coverage of 5G networks in key areas, with more than 4.8 million 5G users. It plans to build 150,000 5G base stations by 2025 to promote the construction of 5G and other new infrastructure.

