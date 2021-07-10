Home>>
Highlights of 18th China (Changchun) International Auto Expo
(Xinhua) 14:18, July 10, 2021
People visit the 18th China (Changchun) International Auto Expo in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, July 9, 2021. The ten-day expo kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
