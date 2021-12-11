U.S. moves to support anti-China, destabilizing forces in Hong Kong doomed to fail: commissioner's office of Chinese foreign ministry

Xinhua) 15:46, December 11, 2021

The Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Friday condemned and firmly rejected the so-called "Summit for Democracy" held by the United States and its invitation of Nathan Law Kwun-chung, which set a stage for him to peddle fallacies against China and Hong Kong.

This act of the United States once again exposed U.S. hypocrisy of using "democracy" as a tool to serve its self-interest and collude with anti-China forces in Hong Kong, and also laid bare its intention of undermining Hong Kong's prosperity and stability, and interfering in China's internal affairs, said a spokesperson of the office.

Law, a criminal suspect wanted by the Hong Kong police, is a notorious "Hong Kong independence" element and has nothing to do with the word "democracy," the spokesperson said, adding Law and some others have spread words about "Hong Kong independence," incited illegal assemblies, discredited the central government and the HKSAR government on global media, and asked external forces to interfere in Hong Kong affairs.

These acts seriously endanger national sovereignty, security and development interests, undermine the rule of law and public order in Hong Kong, and trample on the bottom line of the principle of "one country, two systems," the spokesperson said.

Noting that the misleading remarks Law delivered at the "Summit for Democracy" go against justice and truth, and are the biggest irony to democratic values, the spokesperson said it will just be another proof of Law harming the country and disrupting Hong Kong.

The spokesperson stressed that in defiance of condemnation of other countries, the United States pieced together the so-called "Summit for Democracy" based on its own standards in an attempt to provoke ideological disputes and serve its own ulterior motives.

"The U.S. trick of inviting a fugitive as a guest of honor only makes the international community see clearly its nature of undermining democracy in the name of protecting democracy," the spokesperson said. "The United States proclaims to support Hong Kong but in fact takes actions to embolden anti-China, destabilizing forces in Hong Kong."

The spokesperson reiterated that Hong Kong is part of China and Hong Kong affairs are purely China's internal affairs. "The trend of Hong Kong transforming from chaos to stability and prosperity is irresistible, and the historical process of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is irreversible," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson noted that those who exploit the so-called "Summit for Democracy" to smear Hong Kong and slander China will only be remembered as ones who stand on the wrong side of history, and the political plots and hegemonic acts of some in the United States to revive the Cold War mentality and undermine world unity are doomed to fail.

"We urge the U.S. side to recognize the fact, cease and desist, immediately stop colluding with anti-China elements in Hong Kong under any pretext, stop obstructing law-based governance of the HKSAR government, and stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs," the spokesperson said.

