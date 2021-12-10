CCB London celebrates 30th anniversary in UK

LONDON, Dec. 9 (People’s Daily Online) -- China Construction Bank London successfully held an online celebration marking its 30th anniversary and RMB clearing volume exceeding 60 trillion yuan on Dec. 8, 2021. More than 500 guests from British political and business circles reviewed the development history of CCB in the UK and looked forward to new prospects for deepening China-UK financial cooperation.

China Construction Bank London holds an online celebration marking its 30th anniversary and RMB clearing volume exceeding 60 trillion yuan on Dec. 8, 2021. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

In his speech, Chinese ambassador to the United Kingdom Zheng Zeguang fully affirmed the important contribution made by China Construction Bank in promoting China-UK financial cooperation, promoting China-UK relations and enhancing the friendship between the two countries. He pointed out that China’s determination to expand high-level opening-up, to share development opportunities with the world and to promote economic globalization toward a more open, inclusive, balanced, and win-win direction will remain unchanged. Faced with various uncertainties under the current epidemic, China and Britain should cooperate closely, strengthen dialogue and cooperation, and further promote economic prosperity and development in the two countries.

Chairman of China Construction Bank Tian Guoli said that with CCB reaching its 30-year milestone in overseas business, it is ready to promote China-UK cooperation, especially in areas such as green development, digital economy and innovation which were mentioned in the recent phone call between the two countries’ leaders. CCB will join hands with all old and new friends to strengthen financial ties and innovation in the two countries, promote the green and sustainable development of the two economies, and t enhance the friendship and well-being of the two peoples.

Lord Gerry Grimstone, Minister for Investment of DIT and BEIS, Alderman Vincent Keaveny, Lord Mayor of the City of London, and Sir Douglas Flint, Chairman of ABRDN Group attended the event and delivered keynote speeches.

China Construction Bank established its London Representative Office in London in 1991. The bank was designated as an RMB clearing bank in the UK in 2014. Since then, its RMB clearing volume has surged, exceeding 60 trillion yuan in 2021.

