Designed to excel: China, ASEAN seek cooperation in industrial design

NANNING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- The 4th China-ASEAN Industrial Design and Innovation Forum was held in Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Wednesday, organizers said.

The forum aimed to further promote industrial design innovation and exchange between China and countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and establish a cooperation platform for scientific and technological innovation.

With the theme of jointly building the China-ASEAN regional science and technology innovation center, the event was simultaneously held online and offline, attracting a number of government and enterprise representatives from China and ASEAN countries.

After four years of development, the forum has become a model of exchange and cooperation between ASEAN and China in this field, said Danuch Tanterdtid, vice minister for higher education, science, research and innovation of Thailand.

The official added Thailand will seize this opportunity to hold in-depth discussion and cooperation on how to jointly realize innovative industrial development between the southeast Asian nation and China.

Innovation and development are the common aspirations of China and ASEAN countries, said Tian Guanglei, deputy director of trade and investment division of ASEAN-China Centre.

The awards ceremony for China-ASEAN industrial design competition was also held at the event. Thirty-nine award-winning entries stood out of over 5,700 from China, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand and other countries.

