China's forex reserves rise in November
(Xinhua) 16:50, December 07, 2021
BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign exchange reserves rose to 3.2224 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of November, up 4.8 billion U.S. dollars from a month earlier, official data showed Tuesday.
The volume went up 0.15 percent from the end of October, said the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.
