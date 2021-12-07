China's forex reserves rise in November

Xinhua) December 07, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign exchange reserves rose to 3.2224 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of November, up 4.8 billion U.S. dollars from a month earlier, official data showed Tuesday.

The volume went up 0.15 percent from the end of October, said the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

