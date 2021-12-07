17 AI pilot zones built in China: official
People visit the 2021 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in east China's Shanghai, July 8, 2021. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)
BEIJING, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- China has built 17 national artificial intelligence (AI) innovative development pilot zones, a Chinese official has said.
Li Meng, vice minister of science and technology, made the remarks at International AI Cooperation and Governance Forum 2021 hosted by Tsinghua University on Dec. 4 and 5.
In 2019, China started to build a new generation of national AI innovative development pilot zones, relying on local governments to carry out technology demonstrations, policy pilots, and social experiments.
According to a document released by the Ministry of Science and Technology, China plans to build around 20 AI pilot zones by 2023.
In the pilot zones, the country plans to innovate a number of practical and effective policy tools, explore models integrating AI and economic development, gain experience that can be repeated and promoted, and build highlands for leading AI, according to the document.
