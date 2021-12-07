Senior CPC official calls for deepened China-Arab cooperation in broadcasting

Xinhua) 08:37, December 07, 2021

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, delivers a speech via video at the fifth China-Arab States Broadcasting and Television Cooperation Forum held online and offline in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 6, 2021. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Monday called for deepening cooperation between China and Arab states in broadcasting and television.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks via video at the fifth China-Arab States Broadcasting and Television Cooperation Forum held online and offline in Beijing.

Huang said China and Arab states should maintain a good partnership while adhering to cooperation and mutual trust, shouldering media responsibility, and championing innovation.

More efforts are needed to promote the shared values of humanity, build consensus on jointly fighting COVID-19, and jointly develop intelligent media and broadcasting and television networks, Huang said.

Over 150 guests from 16 countries and regions attended the forum.

